By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

Often, we want to use our favourite necklace when going out and end up not using it at all or wasting a lot of time trying to straighten it because it is in a tangled mess.

Atimes, it will be smooth and well laid when we leave home but few hours after, even before lunch hour; the beautiful necklace may be looking messy; knotted layers, tangled, clasp moved to the front or the entire chain is flipped.

This spoils the beauty of the necklace and can be irritating. Jewelries especially necklaces, are meant to add glamour and not hang in a messy tangle on our necks or jump and jostle around especially when it is in layers.

And while it is difficult to completely prevent a necklace from moving around, except it is on a mannequin or you can stay perfectly still, there are ways to minimise the movement so it doesn’t frustrate the user.

Are there tricks for keeping necklaces in place? According to jewelry experts, yes; there are tips and tricks for keeping necklaces in place based on the peculiarity of the particular necklace and its style.

One of the most common issues with pendant necklaces is that the clasp keeps twisting around to sit in the front rather than the back as a result of the clasp being likely heavier than the chain itself.

To prevent this from happening, there is a need to look for a necklace that has a counterweight on the clasp, or add one yourself. A counterweight can be anything in the form of a charm, metal ball, or bead that is attached to the clasp. And if your necklace doesn’t come with one, you can buy and attach. It’s usually easy to attach.

Also, if pendants moving around on the chain or flip is irritating to you, you can look for designs where the pendant is attached to both ends of the chain. This will prevent the pendant from sliding up and down on the chain. In the alternative, you can use heavier pendants that are less likely to move around.

Many people love layering delicate chains because they look amazing but the downside of this is that as amazing as layered necklaces are, usually the different pieces get all twisted. So what do you do when layered necklaces get tangled to keep all your dainty necklaces in line?





Open both necklaces up and clasp necklace one to the non-clasp end of necklace two, so it creates one long chain.

Wrap the portion that you want to be the shorter necklace around your neck first and then clasp the two ends together.

Adjust the double-wrap necklace so that the longer portion sits lower on your chest.

You then have the shorter necklace wrapped closer around your neck with the longer one dangling down. Voila! The necklaces will stay in place, won’t tangle, and will be in the exact order you want.

When wearing a strand of diamonds (or faux diamonds), you won’t want the chain to flip and hide the jewels from view. And this happens often because of their lightweight design as well as the fact that most styles don’t have a pendant or heavy piece in the center of the chain to act as an anchor.

To make the necklace heavier, you can simply go up in carat size or choose a graduated style where the diamonds get increasingly larger towards the centre. Both options will weigh the chain down and minimise flipping.

When clasping the necklace around your neck, ensure the chain is perfectly straight with no curves or bends to prevent any flipping. Also, unless you specifically bought it to relieve stress, don’t fidget or play with it.

