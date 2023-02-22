By Bode Adewumi

MDXi Appolonia, the data centre subsidiary of MainOne, an Equinix company in Ghana, has just received its Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute.

With this new milestone, MDXi Appolonia becomes the leading data centre provider in Ghana with the top four certifications in the industry – the Tier III Constructed Facility certification, TCCF; the PCI-DSS certification, which certifies the data centre to process payment card information; ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications which assures information security and quality management at the MDXi Appolonia Data Centre, and further reinforces MDXi’s position as the leading data centre provider in West Africa.

The MDXi Appolonia facility received this TCCF following onsite testing by the Uptime team and is a progression from the Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCCD) that was issued by Uptime following the review of designs of the facility during construction.

“MDXi Appolonia Data Centre receiving this certification just a year after launch provides assurance of the quality of the data centre infrastructure and ability to manage disruptions even under unprecedented circumstances,” said Emmanuel Kwarteng, Country Manager, MainOne, Ghana.

The data centre, which features private data centre suites, enterprise-grade 24×7 multi-level security and video surveillance, precision cooling, safety and fire suppression systems with multiple redundancies built into the power, cooling and security infrastructure has maintained 100 percent uptime since launch and is managed by highly-trained, best-in-class engineers operating from a state-of-the-art Operations Centre matching international standards.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE