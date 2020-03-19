Katsina State has no case of coronavirus ― Official

The Katsina State Commissioner for Information, Engineer Yakubu Danja, said that the state has no case of Coronavirus.

Danja disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the State Ministry of Health had told the media, on Wednesday, that there was a suspected case of the virus in the state.

“I am pleased to inform you that the result of the suspected case is out and the person is negative”

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on the good people of Katsina State to keep calm and remain informed about the update on information on coronavirus.

“Avoid spreading unverified information especially through social media.

The commissioner advised the people to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand washing.

He advised the people to avoid social gathering except where necessary and to report to the nearest Health Facility any case of the virus.

Danja said that the state government would to do everything possible to safeguard the health of the entire citizens through the provision of effective healthcare delivery.

(NAN)