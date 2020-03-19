Coronavirus: Ogun shuts down schools, worship centres

The Ogun State Government has extended the ban on high-density social gatherings to both private and public schools, as well as religious activities, due to the global spread of Coronavirus.

The schools are to proceed on a break after school hours on Friday, March 20, while regular and special religious programmes are banned forthwith with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Kunle Somorin, said all the measures would be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the Coronavirus disease.

The government, therefore, enjoined all parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the state to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday, March 20, 2020.

The statement said: “Governor Dapo Abiodun thankfully acknowledges and appreciates religious leaders for their advice, understanding solidarity and support, as we jointly search for a solution to the pandemic and for their cooperation to observe all safety measures in the overall interest of our State and common humanity.

“In addition, non-essential travels should be limited whilst also avoiding high-density gatherings.”

The State Government emphasised the need to observe the global best practice of social distancing, as a way of curtailing the spread of the pandemic and recommends that as much as possible, people should minimise contact with others and maintain a distance of at least five feet between one another in public places or in public transportation.

Governor Abiodun pleaded for the understanding of parents, school owners and the entire citizenry to comply fully with all laid down measures and for them to offer useful information for the state to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 challenge.

The governor further encouraged people to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and surveillance. He added that suspected cases should be reported at the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCs) in all the 236 wards in the State or the Emergency Operations Centre on COVID-19 by telephone on 08188978393 or 08188978392.