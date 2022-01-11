Katsina LG elections to hold in April ― Commission

Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has expressed its readiness to conduct the local government elections on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako, disclosed this at a press briefing held in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to him, “with this notice, all stakeholders particularly the political parties should note that only candidate(s) sponsored by political parties will officially be considered to contest the election.”

He, however, advised all stakeholders to comply and adhere to the laws and guidelines governing the conduct of the local government council in the state.

The commission’s chairman added that the guidelines and timetable for the elections would soon be distributed to all stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free election across the state.

Bako also maintained that all political rallies and campaigns commence from 11th January and ends on 10th April 2022.

While assuring that the commission would do its best to carry all stakeholders along in all its dealings, adding that the commission would conduct the elections in accordance with the relevant laws.

Tribune Online reports that the government failed to conduct LG elections in the state for six years while citing a court case in spite of the condemnation by the opposition.

