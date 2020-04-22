Katsina governor locks down two more local governments

Following the discovery of two people who tested positive for coronavirus in Mani and Jibia local government areas, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has extended the lockdown order to the local government areas.

The order is to be effected from Thursday.

A press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, on Wednesday said the order takes effect from Thursday.

According to the statement, the people of Mani and Jibia are warned to stay at home as security agents will be deployed to ensure total compliance to tame further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement further announced that the state committee on Covid-19 would identify pharmaceutical, grains and essential commodities stores in the two local government areas which will be allowed to offer skeleton services to the people.