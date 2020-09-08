Katsina farmers get tutelage from ARMTI on entrepreneurhip, mgt skills

AGRICULTURAL and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) in pursuance of her mandate in collaboration with KcDonewell Consulting Ltd has trained 28 participants from Bindawa/Mani Federal Constituency, Katsina State on entrepreneurship and management skills development.

The one-week training sponsored by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is aimed at empowering the participants to harness opportunities along Agribusiness and also develop the necessary managerial skills.

Executive Director, ARMTI, Dr Olufemi Oladunni, who was represented by Mr Raji Abdulrahman said the programme was designed to empower farmers to enhance their competence in using technology to drive productivity and profitability of Entrepreneurships.

He stated that the training had the capability to impact useful knowledge and encouraged entrepreneurship to boost the nation’s economy.

Oladunni urged the participants to maximise the opportunities the programme provided saying that this would engender self-sufficiency and independence.

Lead Consultant, KcDonewell Consulting Ltd, Pastor Kadiri Adelaja who was represented by Engineer (Dr) O.A Ogunjirin said the programme was borne out of dire need of government’s desire to equip youths of Bindawa/Mani Federal constituency with relevant skills in farm management, market intelligence, market analysis and linkages which was needed to drive and transform agriculture into an enviable level of excellence and sustainability in Nigeria.

Participants were tutored on Introduction to Entrepreneurship and Managerial Skills; Starting and Managing a Farm Business; Code of Ethics and Customer Relationship; Formation and Management of Cooperative; From Produce to Product-Value Chain Addition; Basic Concepts of Agribusiness Plan; Government Policy and Intervention Farm Management through Record keeping.

Health and Safety considerations in Agribusiness and Practicum-Visit to an Agro-Based Enterprise which helped to widen the horizon of the participants in Agribusiness management.

The participants lauded the Federal Government for providing the training, as it would further help them to meet emerging challenges.

