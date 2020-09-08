Farmers share experience on investment with XtraLarge Farms

AS Nigeria is now more focused on agriculture, Nigerians have been called to make effort to invest more in the sector so as to boost the nation’s food security and also boost their incomes.

The call was made by some farmers while sharing their experiences on their investment in XtraLarge Farms.

Paul Enakireru, a retired civil servant said he got to know about XtraLarge in 2018, that after finding out about the farm, he was able to invest into packages such as; colony, super farmers, carrot oil, smart colony, cassava slot, chicken investment, Xtralarge produce processing investment (XPPI), groundout oil, pineapple farms, fish project and even real estates.

He said that the various investment have been beneficial to him.

“I have received practical training in the field of agriculture. Xtralarge is indeed a unique organisation built on a solid foundation. They are known for their high integrity. Whatever commitment they make, they deliver.

He also said that his family’s healthy lifestyle has also been enhanced by Xtralarge food because of its pure, organic nature.

Another investor, Yetunde Oladipupo, stated that her first investment was agric estate and later, super farmer fish project, VIP plantain, carrot oil, cassava and groundnut oil packages.

“I will like to encourage anyone seeking good, sure returns on investment to come join Xtralarge. It is a place of undiluted integrity. You get your return on investment latest on due date, mostly before the due date.

“Xtralarge is a place of health, security and financial liberation. You have access to quality organic foods that improve your health and well-being.

Toyin Labinjo, in his own view said he invested in a number of projects and with time his interest grew on the food network.

“I watch at every week seminar as members cart away lots of food items for their various step-out bonus. In fact, the farmers are always getting value and extra benefits for telling others more about Xtralarge Farms.

“Presently, I am at the community stage on the Food Network Club, heading shortly for the National stage and I can’t wait to collect the keys to my three bedroom bungalow.

“I have all the members of my family registered with this great company and they are all doing great on their various chosen areas.

“I ensure that I get a bite of any of investment package whenever they are released no matter how small. I can proudly say that ‘Xtralarge Never fails’.

“As a pensioner/farmer, I enjoy my pension and almost monthly the passive income comes from Xtralarge Farms.

“I call it Plan B. That is why you are still the doctor, engineer, banker, chemist, architect, lawyer, teacher, lecturer, or whatever profession you can still be the farmer.

“Try and put in place a Plan B for your retirement and continuous survival. It worked for me though I joined after retirement, it could work better for you too,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

No Govt Has Raped Nigeria Like Buhari’s — Labour Leaders

WITH last week’s increase in the pump price of fuel, the organised labour has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against pushing Nigerians to the wall, saying no government has raped the country like the current administration. The labour leaders, in separate interviews with Sunday Tribune, said Buhari has lost touch…

P&ID $10B Scandal: How Govt Officials Frustrated Nigeria’s Case — Shasore

FORMER Lagos State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, at the weekend opened up on the salacious scandal trailing the controversial contract crisis between Nigeria and an offshore Shell company, Process and Industrial Development Limited…

What Caused My Rift With Oshiomhole — Obaseki

THE Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that one of the reasons his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole is against his re-election bid is his reversal of the sale of Edaiken Market, which Oshiomhole sold to his friends…