The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 155, with total infections now 55,160.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 7th of September 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55160 cases have been confirmed, 43231 cases have been discharged and 1061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 155 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (42), Plateau (25), Rivers (16), Ebonyi (10), FCT(9), Abia (9), Ogun (9), Osun (7), Katsina (6), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Anambra (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,389 2,954 15,233 202 FCT 5,310 3,619 1,624 67 Oyo 3,194 1,195 1,961 38 Plateau 2,745 930 1,785 30 Edo 2,600 96 2,404 100 Kaduna 2,214 83 2,099 32 Rivers 2,191 66 2,067 58 Delta 1,768 117 1,603 48 Kano 1,728 70 1,604 54 Ogun 1,687 37 1,624 26 Ondo 1,561 131 1,398 32 Enugu 1,184 75 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,030 14 986 30 Kwara 982 163 794 25 Katsina 819 338 457 24 Abia 816 96 712 8 Osun 802 31 754 17 Gombe 744 78 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 670 12 644 14 Imo 534 312 211 11 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 438 128 298 12 Bayelsa 391 7 363 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 287 29 253 5 Akwa Ibom 282 32 242 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 223 23 181 19 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 91 13 73 5 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-42 Plateau-25 Rivers-16 Ebonyi-10 Abia-9 Ogun-9 FCT-9 Osun-7 Katsina-6 Kaduna-6 Ekiti-4 Taraba-4 Edo-3 Anambra-2 Akwa Ibom-2 Kano-1 55,160 confirmed 43,231 discharged 1,061 deaths pic.twitter.com/UNtrjwwXKg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 7, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

NCDC confirms 155 cases

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

NCDC confirms 155 cases