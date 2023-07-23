The chairman of Karu local government area in Nasarawa state, Hon. James Thomas, has extended his warmest congratulations to Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdulahi on his re-election as the Speaker of the 7th Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

In his congratulatory message signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in Lafia, the chairman expressed his delight at Hon. Abdulahi’s well-deserved re-emergence as the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for the third consecutive term.

The Karu council boss noted that the re-emergence of Abdulahi as the leader of the legislature is a testament to his exceptional qualities, unwavering dedication, and the trust that his colleagues, the leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the good people of Nasarawa have placed in him.

“Your years of experience, as a respected member of the House, have undoubtedly prepared you for this significant responsibility. As the Speaker, you will continue to hold the crucial position in shaping the legislative landscape of Nasarawa State, and I have every confidence that you will continue to excel in this role.

“I believe that you will continue to use your Speakership position to champion the cause of the people, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

“With your understanding of the issues that affect the State, I am optimistic that you will work with other members and the executive in implementing policies and initiatives that will further improve the lives of the citizens of Nasarawa state.

“Your ability to foster collaboration and maintain a harmonious working relationship among your colleagues is well noticed by the entire state and beyond;” the Karu chairman stated.

Hon. Thomas, however, advised Hon. Balarabe to use his legislative experience and all the unique opportunities available to unite all the members of the House towards a common purpose, facilitating constructive discussions, and achieving tangible results for the betterment of Nasarawa State.

He appreciated the state governor, Abdulahi Sule, for using his leadership acumen to restore peace in the state assembly after six weeks of impasse. The chairman described the governor as a man of peace who is leaving no stone unturned to develop the state.

He also appreciated the 24 members of the assembly for accepting to work together for the overall benefit of the state, predicting that with Sule and Abdulahi, the state shall see yet another face of unprecedented development.

