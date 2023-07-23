The immediate past Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Prince Matthew Yomi Kolawole has described the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as his political godfather after God.

He disclosed this on Sunday during a Thanksgiving event held at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Garki, Abuja, after completing his tenure as a member of the House and also as the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Prince Kolawole, who spent six and a half years as Speaker, gave glory to God for giving him the opportunity to serve the state and represent the people of the Kabba-Bunu state Constituency.

He noted that if not for the governor, who believed so much in him, he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to serve as one of the longest-serving Speakers in the House.

As a former member of the House, he emphasized that he never disappointed his Constituency, stressing that Governor Bello gave him a free hand to lead the other members of the House to a successful tenure.

“I will continue to follow Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello because of his love for me. He made me, and such a person is my mentor, and I will continue to follow him wherever he goes politically.

“He brought the state university to Kabba, my immediate constituency, and this is what the people of Okun-speaking people have been dreaming of. Today we can boast of a university, and it is very dear to our hearts.

We remain grateful to him, and if not for him, it would be difficult for any other administration to establish a university in Okun land,” he said.

He assured the governor that the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, will be victorious during the election.

Prince Kolawole noted that the achievements of the governor have placed the party candidate above other candidates in the coming election, stressing that the entire people of Kogi West, particularly the Okun-speaking people, are all behind Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman come November 11 governorship election.

While thanking the constituents, including APC support groups, political stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional leaders, associations, and community leaders for giving him the opportunity to serve, he promised that he would continue to support Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the party candidate.





He stressed that he believed Ahmed Ododo would bring his wealth of wide experience to bear when he becomes the governor of Kogi state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full text: See Obi’s written address to Tinubu

Labour Party legal team, led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Thursday, filed their final written address in response to…

46-year-old Nigerian ‘mysteriously’ dies in Scotland

Security and health experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of…

PHOTOS: ‘I’ll never be broke in life’, reactions as Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu daughter’s graduation party

Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu invited Wizkid as he organises a ‘sip and paint’ to celebrate his…

Subsidy: 10 ways to reduce fuel consumption

Amidst the early days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria, the nation has been grappling with a staggering increase in…

Messi scores on debut as Inter Miami wins league cup match

Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as they secured a victory over…

The spread of diphtheria

RECENTLY, Nigeria has been facing an unprecedented scourge of diphtheria, and so soon after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found in…