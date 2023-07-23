After years of intensive training, tech giant and Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg, has been promoted to the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belt rank by legendary MMA coach, Dave Camarillo.

Recall that earlier this month, Zuckerberg was spotted training with FC Champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski ahead of a possible cage fight with Twitter owner, Elon Musk.

Taking to Facebook to disclose his latest achievement, the Meta owner, who also congratulated Camarillo on his promotion to 5th-degree black belt, wrote, “Congrats Dave Camarillo on your 5th-degree black belt. You’re a great coach, and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at the blue belt for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.”

This comes a few years after the tech guru started his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) journey during the Covid-19 pandemic. He recently made headlines earlier this year when he demonstrated his skills in the beginner’s white belt category, earning both gold and silver medals.