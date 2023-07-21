The factional speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Daniel Oga Ogazi, has finally stepped aside following pressure from stakeholders.

Mr Ogazi, who disclosed this at a press conference on Friday in Lafia, said his decision was in the interest of the state.

The crisis broke out on June 6, 2023, after two Speakers, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and Hon. Daniel Ogazi, emerged during the election of a Speaker for the 7th assembly.

Since then, members of the assembly had been divided into two different groups, with both Balarabe and Ogazi leading each of the two groups as speakers.

While Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) recognized the Balarabe-led faction, the Ogazi-led faction was seen as not being loyal to the party.

The leader of the G10 of the assembly said the group was worried that while other states of the federation had recorded tremendous success in the areas of infrastructure development since the inception of the new political dispensation, Nasarawa State’s governance had been negatively impacted due to the lack of a functional state Assembly.

He said the situation has plunged the state into a needless constitutional crisis, attracting negative attention from within and outside the state.

Ogazi noted that he was equally concerned that his ambition to be the Speaker of the 7th Assembly had aroused opposition with attendant negative consequences on governance in the state.

He added that the unfortunate development was a serious cause for concern for any well-meaning Nasarawa citizen and thus called for a patriotic reconsideration of his stance and a willingness to come to a compromise.

He explained that he had accepted to step down not because it was the right thing to do, but because it was a decision that best served the collective interests of the state.

Ogazi, who insisted that he won by a majority, pleaded with his teeming supporters to accept the new development in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The Kokona East representative, who insisted that he won the speakership by a simple majority, appealed to the good conscience of patriotic citizens of the state to see reasons with him why Nasarawa must progress.

“It is a known fact that I contested the speakership position in the State Assembly with the support of members and won by a simple majority vote.

However, I wish to appeal to the good conscience of all patriotic citizens of the state, especially our most esteemed supporters, to see reasons with us why Nasarawa State must make progress, regardless of my ambition or any personal interest.

“Having entertained several calls and appeals from various quarters, comprising critical stakeholders, both past and serving governors, senators, former ministers, emirs, and chiefs, political party leaders, within and outside the State, and most importantly, the loud call by our amiable President through His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, on the need to put the state first, bury our hatchets, and unite for the progress and development of Nasarawa State.

“It is on this note, with all humility and a deep sense of responsibility, that I hereby set aside my speakership ambition with an assurance to henceforth unite and work for the collective good and in the overall interest of the State.

It should, however, be noted that the speakership position will be decided by members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and not any individual.

It is in this regard that members have mutually agreed that the house will be re-inaugurated and fresh elections conducted. This is the agreement that has culminated in today’s verdict by the State High Court Lafia,” he said.

He apologized to his supporters for whatever pain and disappointment he might have caused them during the crisis and its outcome. He said the crisis had strengthened democracy in the state.

“I wish to apologize to our most cherished supporters that whatever pain and disappointment this crisis and its outcome must have caused is deeply regretted. The decision to back down is not about us as individuals but to see the system work again.

”There is no better description to quantify the level of indebtedness to my Distinguished Members and our patriotic citizens, first for believing in me and secondly, for keeping faith with our noble struggle.

I dare say that as a result of this struggle, democracy has been strengthened and has come to stay in Nasarawa State. We shall continue to remain advocates of democracy and good governance,” Ogazi stated.

Ogazi sincerely appreciated the people of the state for the massive support and solidarity shown throughout his speakership quest and further recommitted to serve to the best of his abilities and in the interest of his constituency and the state at large.

Assembly conducts new Inauguration