A councillor of Achika ward of Wudil Local Government area in Kano state, Bashir Shehu Aliyu, in his effort to assist less privileged students to acquire education, has sponsored no fewer than 120 out-of-school children, who were orphans, to study in secondary school.

At a grand ceremony to present educational materials to the beneficiaries, all of them orphans, Hon. Aliyu said the gesture was to secure their future.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries include 1,200 exercise books, 120 bags, 240 sets of uniforms, and 120 pairs of shoe.

Others include 120 socks, 240 pens and 240 pieces of pencil

According to him, the beneficiaries would enrol at the Government Junior Secondary School Achika and Government Arabic Junior Secondary School Achika.

He also disclosed that he would sponsor the beneficiaries to study from junior high to senior secondary school, even if he does not hold any political office.

He added that the gesture was his contribution to the development of Kano State through the empowerment of the vulnerable and downtrodden.

Hon Aliyu said that he deemed it fit to come up with the initiative in a bid to secure the future of children, especially orphans, who nowadays find it difficult to achieve their education dreams.

The councillor explained that out of the beneficiaries, 65 are girls and 54 are boys, adding that some of them, about 50, are school dropouts.

“I will continue to look after these children until they graduate from secondary school. Empowering children like these, all of them orphans, is a great service to humanity.

“They need society’s support in order to be good and productive members of society. Abandoning them would be dangerous.

“That is why I decided to sponsor their education from junior high up to senior secondary school level, even if I am no longer holding a political appointment,” the councillor said.

