Kano college expels 12 students for exam malpractice, rusticates 13

The Aminu Dabo College of Health Sciences and Technology, Kano has expelled 12 students over examination malpractice.

This was just as the institution also disclosed that 13 other 200-level students of the college were rusticated for various offences related to indiscipline during

examinations.

This was contained in a statement by the institution’s Head of Public Relations and Publicity, Abdullahi Usman, and made available to pressmen in the state.

The statement indicated that the affected students were caught red-handed engaging in examination malpractices and misconduct during the 2021/2020 second semester exams contrary to the college’s standing order and code of conduct.

According to the statement, “the measures were taken on the errant students by the college authority in accordance with the provisions in the students’ handbook following the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.”

