Kano APC crisis: We remain focused, no one can distract us ― Ganduje

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that despite the internal crisis bedevilling the state ruling party All Progressive Congress (APC) would not shift focus in the development of the state.

The governor made this known during an APC stakeholders meeting held at the weekend held at Africa House, Govt House, Kano on the heels of the judgement of an Abuja High Court which voided the APC congresses organised by his faction in Kano State.

It will be recalled that the court also ratified the congresses organised by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction.

Ganduje said: “It is very important for all to know that our political dexterity and political experience will not allow small party crisis to divert our attention in further developing our dear state, Kano.”

The statement was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, shortly after the meeting, a copy was made available to pressmen on Monday.

Ganduje, however, reminded the stakeholders on the procedures followed during both the wards and local governments congresses of the party “are all in accordance with the normal party process and procedures.”

According to him, “as politicians, we all know such tricks that are put in place just to divert attention from people-oriented policies, programmes and projects.”

After assuring that his party, the APC and state government would not be distracted, he noted that such internal crises in party politics are normal and part of the culture of democracy.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, twenty members of the House of Representatives, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly and 28 members of the State House of Assembly, all the 44 local governments chairmen, all leaders of the ruling APC from the 484 wards and 44 local governments and state party leaders and elders, among others.

