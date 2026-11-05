Kane signs new Bayern Munich contract

England captain, Harry Kane, has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the German club until 2029.

The 33-year-old striker was entering the final 12 months of the four-year deal he signed after joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur for £86m in 2023.

Kane said he was happy to extend his stay, citing his connection with the club, its supporters and the city of Munich.

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich,” he said.

“We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club.

“My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

The new deal means Kane will remain at Bayern until shortly before his 36th birthday and through the 2028 European Championship, while taking him to within a year of the 2030 World Cup.

His decision also reduces the possibility of a return to the Premier League, where he is 47 goals short of equalling Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals.

Kane enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, scoring 61 goals in 51 matches as Bayern won the league and cup double.

He finished the season with 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country and was crowned the world’s best male player at last month’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The England captain has scored 102 goals in 102 Bundesliga appearances, won three successive Golden Boot awards and claimed two league titles since moving to Germany.

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He has also lifted five major trophies with Bayern, including the 2024-25 Bundesliga title and the 2025 and 2026 Franz Beckenbauer Supercups.

This season, Kane has scored 12 goals for Bayern, taking his tally to 156 in 161 appearances for the club.

He remains England’s record goalscorer and has scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for the national team, and also equalled Peter Shilton’s record of 125 England caps in September.

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