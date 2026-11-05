Atiku’s aide questions Tinubu’s US visa status over taxi driver claim

Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has demanded clarification on how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu financed his education in the United States.

In a post on Thursday, Ibe said Tinubu, in his quest to clean up his records ahead of the 2027 election, had inadvertently opened another chapter in the controversy surrounding his years in the United States.

He noted that, in his latest account, Tinubu claimed he drove a taxi and worked several jobs to finance his education, including during his time at Chicago State University.

“He needs to clarify if he was an ordinary taxi driver or a courier,” Ibe said.

Ibe said the claim raised important questions.

“If Tinubu entered the United States as an international student on an F-1 visa, what employment restrictions applied to him at the time?

“Under US immigration rules, F-1 students generally require specific authorisation to undertake off-campus employment,” he said.

“So, what visa did Tinubu hold? Was he legally authorised to undertake the jobs he now claims to have performed? When exactly did he work as a taxi driver, and under what immigration status?” Ibe asked.

He said these were legitimate questions arising from the President’s own account.

“Now that he has opened the windows, his immigration and employment history should be considered beyond public scrutiny,” Ibe said.

He added that, for a President whose years in Chicago have generated years of controversy, including allegations linking him to a $460,000 drug-related forfeiture, every new account deserved careful examination.

“Tinubu should clarify his immigration status, employment history and the circumstances under which he financed his American education,” Ibe said.

“Nigerians deserve verifiable answers, not another instalment of an endlessly changing Chicago story,” he added.

Background

President Tinubu on Wednesday recalled how he drove a taxi in the United States to earn money for his education, saying the experience shaped his commitment to expanding educational opportunities for Nigerian children.

Tinubu said that when he first arrived in the US as a young man, he drove a taxi to earn money for his education and even had to postpone starting school for several months to save enough.

“When I eventually got to Chicago, I worked different jobs to support myself and pay my way through university. I know what it means to worry about tuition, accommodation and how to make ends meet while pursuing an education,” he said.

He said education remained a major priority of his Renewed Hope administration, citing over ₦372 billion provided through NELFUND in student loans, more than 2.8 million applications for the technical and vocational education programme, the rehabilitation of 38 technical colleges and a new agreement with ASUU providing for a 40 per cent increase in academic staff remuneration.

He also cited a ₦110 billion investment in rehabilitating 24 medical schools, an increase in annual nursing enrolment from 28,000 to 115,000 and medical and dental enrolment from 5,000 to 12,000, as well as the return of over one million out-of-school children to learning.