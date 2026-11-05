Ronaldo retires from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his 23-year career with Portugal.

The 41-year-old confirmed the decision in a social media post on Thursday, saying he would hand back the national team’s number seven shirt after the November international break.

Ronaldo bows out as Portugal’s record appearance holder and leading goalscorer, having scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country.

“Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal,” he said.

“The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people’s hearts.

“I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world.”

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also thanked his teammates, coaches, family and Portuguese supporters for their backing throughout his international career.

“Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me. Portugal will always be in me. Forever,” he added.

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal in 2003 and went on to become one of the country’s most influential players, captaining the side to victory at the 2016 European Championship.

He also helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League twice, in 2019 and 2025, while setting international goalscoring and appearance records.

His retirement comes weeks after a disagreement with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus led to him leaving the national team’s camp during the October international break.

Ronaldo had accused Jesus of breaking promises over his playing time but later apologised to his teammates and the Portuguese public, insisting at the time that he was not retiring from international football.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward will now bring his international career to a close after more than two decades representing Portugal.