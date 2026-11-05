UBEC partners traditional rulers to address out-of-school children crisis

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development to mobilise traditional and religious leaders in tackling Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis.

The partnership, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is aimed at identifying out-of-school children, facilitating their enrolment in schools and strengthening community participation in school attendance, retention and completion.

Under the agreement, UBEC and the Foundation will establish national, state and local coordinating committees to drive education advocacy and grassroots mobilisation, with traditional and religious leaders expected to play leading roles in encouraging families to prioritise children’s education.

The initiative will also involve the development and dissemination of advocacy materials in Hausa, Fulfulde and Yoruba, as well as household-level mobilisation to identify out-of-school children and facilitate their enrolment in nearby schools.

The partnership further provides for stronger community participation in monitoring pupils’ attendance, retention and completion, alongside accountability mechanisms to recognise communities, schools and traditional leaders that record measurable progress in expanding access to basic education.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Aisha Garba, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), Rasaq Akinyemi, at the ceremony, said the partnership would help bridge the gap between government education policies and community-level action.

She said traditional and religious institutions remained critical to addressing the factors responsible for children being out of school, particularly in underserved communities where poverty, cultural barriers and other social challenges limit access to education.

According to her, traditional rulers and religious leaders have considerable influence in shaping community values, guiding family decisions and mobilising grassroots support, making their involvement essential to efforts to expand access to basic education.

Garba particularly highlighted their role in promoting girls’ education and addressing social and cultural barriers that prevent children from accessing and fully benefiting from educational opportunities.

She said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda recognises education as a critical foundation for national development and human capital advancement, adding that UBEC’s interventions were designed to translate the government’s vision into improved access to quality basic education.

Highlighting the Commission’s achievements, she disclosed that UBEC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), had facilitated the construction of more than 4,900 classrooms and the renovation of existing school facilities across the country.

She added that the interventions also included the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, which had directly benefited more than 2.3 million learners by the end of 2025.

The Executive Secretary said the Commission had also intensified community-driven school improvement programmes and teacher professional development initiatives to strengthen school management and improve teaching and learning outcomes.

She, however, stressed that government investments and institutional interventions alone would not be sufficient to address the challenges confronting basic education without stronger community ownership and stakeholder participation.

According to her, the success of the UBEC-Sultan Foundation partnership would be measured by increased school enrolment, improved attendance and retention, better learning outcomes and a sustained reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

Garba reaffirmed UBEC’s commitment to deepening partnerships with state governments, traditional institutions and other stakeholders to strengthen the implementation of basic education programmes and ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who represented Governor Nasir Idris, commended the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development for its contributions to health and social development, particularly interventions supported by development partners, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

He said Kebbi State appreciated the Foundation’s efforts to improve the welfare and educational opportunities of vulnerable children, describing its commitment to disadvantaged children as a reflection of the values of Islam and humanity.

He also conveyed the Governor’s goodwill to UBEC, the Sultan Foundation and the Nasara Foundation.