Kaduna State University refutes rumours of upward review of tuition fees

Management of Kaduna State University has informed students, parents and the general public to disregard news doing the rounds on social media and other outlets regarding the review of tuition fees in the institution.

It stated this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Malam Adamu Nuhu Bargo, adding that the management had met with students of the institution and enlightened them in order to allay their fears.

“The management wishes to state that though tuition fees would be reviewed upward with specific fees on each course, it is yet to be announced. And the figures being spread in the social media are false,” said the statement

It however assured that the public would be duly informed of any new development within the shortest time possible.

