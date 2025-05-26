JUST IN: Reps withdraw compulsory voting bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn the Compulsory Voting Bill, which aimed to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians.

The bill, co-sponsored by Hon. Daniel Adama Ago, was introduced to bolster civic engagement and strengthen democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout.

The Speaker stated that the decision to withdraw the bill was made after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

Instead of compelling participation, he said he is committed to exploring positive incentives and innovative approaches to make voting more attractive and accessible to all Nigerians.

The withdrawal of the bill will allow for further dialogue on how to cultivate a culture of voluntary participation that honors democratic ideals and citizens’ rights.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Monday, noted that countries like Australia, Belgium, and Brazil have successfully implemented compulsory voting, but he believes that a different approach may be more suitable for Nigeria.

“Following extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, he has decided to withdraw the Bill to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians, which he co-sponsored with Hon. Daniel Adama Ago.”

“Compulsory voting has long been practised with notable success in countries such as Australia, Belgium and Brazil, where it has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent, while nations like Argentina and Singapore have also implemented similar measures to foster inclusivity at the ballot box,” the statement added.

