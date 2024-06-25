There was pandemonium in Port Harcourt on Tuesday as a middle-aged protester carrying dynamite got killed while trying to discharge an explosive.

The incident happened in front of Hotel Presidential at about 9.45am on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness account, the corpse of the victim was taken away hurriedly as security agents trooped to the location where the incident occured.

Another eyewitness, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said that the protesters caused heavy traffic while on procession to their destination.

