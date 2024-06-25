A leadership crisis has engulfed the Sayawa social cultural organisation known as Zaar Development Association (ZDA) as a Coalition of not fewer than fifteen out of twenty-six branches across the country has declared withdrawal of its support for Engr Isuwa Galla as the National President of the Association.

The announcement was made when the Coalition of ZDA Branches convened a meeting in Bauchi on Sunday and unanimously decided to withdraw its support for Isuwa Galla as the National President of ZDA.

The Coalition explained that the decision came after careful deliberations and considerations of the various issues impacting the Unity and progress of the Zaar community.

According to the Coalition led by the ZDA chairman, Lagos State, Danny Luka Zarmi who read the statement, reasons for the withdrawal of support included alleged promotion of division.

The Coalition stated that, “Isuwa Galla has repeatedly acted in ways that sow division within the Zaar Community, Undermining efforts to foster unity and cooperation among members.”

Another reason is disrespect for Gung Zaar select stating that, “He has refused to acknowledge Gung Zaar as our paramount Ruler, displaying a lack of respect for our traditional leadership and cultural heritage.”

There is also allegation of false promise with the Coalition stating that, “Galla has consistently made promises that he has failed to keep, leading to a loss of trust and confidence among the Zaar people.”

For lack of commitment to Zaar Land struggles, the Coalition alleged that, “he has not identified himself with the crucial land struggle that is vital to our community’s future and security.”

The Coalition also alleged exclusion of ZDA Branches stating that, “Galla has refused to involve and consult with the various ZDA branches, neglecting the importance of a unified approach and collective decision making.”

“Isuwa Galla has severally been not respecting our culture by leaving our own cultural festival to attend other tribe cultural festival. Violations of Zaar Development Association (ZDA) Constitution by creating illegal branches such as Dass, Toro, Ningi etc which is not in line with the Association Constitution,” the Coalition added.

According to the Coalition,”The decision to withdraw our support for Isuwa Galla was not made lightly. It is imperative that our Leadership reflects the values and aspirations of the Zaar people. We need a Leader who will invite us and respect our traditions.”

It stressed that, Lack of integrity and commitment from Isuwa Galla has been detrimental to our progress. We believe it is in the best interest of our community to seek new leadership that truly represents our goals and values.”

It then emphasized that,”The coalition will be working closely with all ZDA branches and community stakeholders to identify and support a new leader who embodies the principles of unity, respects, and genuine commitment to the development of the Zaar community.”

When contacted, the ZDA National President, Engr Isuwa replied that there will be an emergency meeting on Saturday at Tafawa Balewa to resolve the issues.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE