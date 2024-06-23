The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State have suspended their planned protest against the ongoing police blockade at local government area secretariats.

This decision comes in light of reports indicating a potential for violence incited by certain individuals posing as labour members.

During a joint press briefing in Port Harcourt on Sunday, NLC Chairman Alex Agwanwor called on the police to apprehend anyone who attempts to protest in the name of the unions on Monday.

He advised members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), who had initially proposed the protest, to await further directives from the labour centers.

Both NLC Chairman Alex Agwanwor and his TUC counterpart, Ikechukwu Onyefuru, dismissed allegations from former local government chairmen that state labour leaders are biased.

On Friday, the unions had demanded the police vacate the local government secretariats they had seized control of.

During the Friday meeting, three main issues were addressed: the formation and inauguration of Caretaker Committees in the 23 Local Government Areas, the All Progressives Congress (APC) call for a state of emergency in the state, and the police’s takeover of council secretariats.

ALSO READ:OFFCUT: Why we can’t go back to farming, Nigerians tell Tinubu

While acknowledging the police’s efforts to maintain peace, the NLC boss argued that denying workers access to their offices violated their rights.

He urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to direct the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to allow workers access to their offices so they could carry out their duties.

The labour groups warned that if their request were disregarded, they would mobilise their members to reclaim their offices.