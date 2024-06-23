The Oyo State Chapter of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria has explained why it is starting a seven-day strike on Monday, June 24th, 2024.

The Oyo State Chapter of the Medical and Health Workers Union has stated that this is to intensify their demands.

The union’s president, John Fabunmi, communicated this decision in a notification letter sent to members across all health institutions, ministries, departments, and local government areas.

The letter emphasised the necessity of the strike to push their demands further, noting that despite reminding the State Government of their grievances, no action has been taken to address them.

The notification letter stated, “Re: Notification of Industrial Action. Following our earlier letter dated May 27, 2024, with ref. No. OYSC/MHWUN/AD/INDU.ACT/0524, where we gave the state government a 14-day ultimatum to address our grievances, we wish to highlight that no steps have been taken to alleviate the current situation.

“In light of the ongoing situation and widespread agitation within our union, we have resolved to commence a seven-day warning strike to further emphasize the need for the government to address our concerns.

“All members in health institutions, ministries, and local governments will participate in the seven-day warning strike starting from 12:01 am on Monday, June 24, 2024. Further actions may be taken thereafter,” Fabunmi concluded.