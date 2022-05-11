(JUST IN): Bandits attack military base in Taraba

Bandits suspected to be members of the (ISWAP) on Tuesday night attack a military base, the army 6 bridged Jalingo with an explosive device.

Preliminary reports from a military source who pleaded anonymity has it that, the explosive device was thrown into the military base situated along the Taraba state House of Assembly -Sabon Gari road, by a passerby suspected to be member of (ISWAP) through the fence.

According to the source, no casualties were recorded and no destruction on the facility as the explosive landed on a plane ground.

Tribune Online reports that the military barricaded the surrounding and could not allowed anyone to get details of the incident which happened around 9:pm on Tuesday night.

Men of the ISWAP have been on the suspicion list of the Jalingo military base attack due to their claimed responsibility of the previous two bomb blast that hit Iware local drinking joint (Burukutu), in Ardo-Kola local government and Nukkai in Jalingo, both of Taraba state.