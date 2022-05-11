(JUST IN): Bandits attack military base in Taraba
Bandits suspected to be members of the (ISWAP) on Tuesday night attack a military base, the army 6 bridged Jalingo with an explosive device.
Preliminary reports from a military source who pleaded anonymity has it that, the explosive device was thrown into the military base situated along the Taraba state House of Assembly -Sabon Gari road, by a passerby suspected to be member of (ISWAP) through the fence.
According to the source, no casualties were recorded and no destruction on the facility as the explosive landed on a plane ground.
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details
www.profit-arcade.com/investment.htm