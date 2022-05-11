PDP governors, National caucus meet in Abuja ahead of NEC meeting

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Facts on APC's misrule have left you dazed ― PDP Governors reply presidential aide, PDP governors raise panel, PDP govs meet in P/Harcourt to ‘consolidate rescue, rebuild Nigeria project’, Electronic transmission of result:, APC parading our members

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its National Caucus are meeting in a joint session in Abuja ahead of today’s crucial meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The meeting taking place at the  Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro.

Most of the state chief executives amd Caucus members have already arrived for the meeting, which is a prelude to the NEC meeting scheduled for later in the afternoon.

The main agenda of the meeting is thought to be the contentious zoning of the presidential ticket of the main opposition in the 2023 election.

The host governor for the meeting, Sam Ortom, was the chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee, which was unable to reach a definite decision on the matter.

NEC is expected to deliberate on it and take a stand today.


Dtails later…

You might also like
Latest News

Industrial action: COEASU gives FG 21-day ultimatum to meet demands

Latest News

INEC declines parties’ request for extension of deadline for primaries

Latest News

2023: Southern Governors won’t shelve position on power shift ― Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

Buhari won’t extend his tenure, Presidency replies Clarke

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More