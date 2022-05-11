PDP governors, National caucus meet in Abuja ahead of NEC meeting

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its National Caucus are meeting in a joint session in Abuja ahead of today’s crucial meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The meeting taking place at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro.

Most of the state chief executives amd Caucus members have already arrived for the meeting, which is a prelude to the NEC meeting scheduled for later in the afternoon.

The main agenda of the meeting is thought to be the contentious zoning of the presidential ticket of the main opposition in the 2023 election.

The host governor for the meeting, Sam Ortom, was the chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee, which was unable to reach a definite decision on the matter.

NEC is expected to deliberate on it and take a stand today.





Dtails later…