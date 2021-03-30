JUST IN: Alex Iwobi not infected with COVID-19, to play in today’s match against Lesotho

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, is to play in today’s match against the national team of Lesotho holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium after it was discovered that he was not infected with COVID-19.

Iwobi did not play in the match against the Squirrels of Benin Republic following reports that he had contracted the disease. The Super Eagles won the match 1-0.

However, it was gathered on Tuesday that after series of tests, Iwobi was found to be negative as it was discovered that he did not have the virus afterall.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, announced the Iwobi’s all-clear news on his Twitter handle where he also said the player is ready to play in today’s match.

According to Pinnick: “Last Saturday was a difficult day for Alex Iwobi and his family, after the news broke that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of the away game against the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

“The fear of Iwobi being quarantined was real and worrying. So I took the responsibility of consulting with every relevant authorities to get him to travel out of Benin by boat about 7:30 p.m. to forestall him getting isolated there.

“To the glory of God, after further tests in Lagos, it was confirmed that Iwobi was not infected with the COVID-19 virus. Naturally, we are all relieved and excited about this.

“The good news is that Alex Iwobi has been cleared to play in today’s game against Lesotho and can now help the team finish the qualifiers on a high spirit. His medical clearance has been recieved by CAF and it means he is cleared to play.”