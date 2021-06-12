June 12: Let’s build bridges for Nigeria to rise again ― Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to immortalise the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, pushing asides all negative and divisive forces and policies.

He stated this in his message to the people of the State delivered during the celebration of the 2021 Democracy Day, held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto Abeokuta, on Saturday, that the time has come in the history of the country when everyone must join forces to build bridges and demolish fences.

The governor said all quest for self-determination and other sectarian agitations must be shelved for one indivisible country.

“We must not forget that, as individuals, we can also change the course of history, like MKO did, even at this point in time. We must all note that each and every one of us, our actions and inactions, will either propel the country forward or fuel the already tense situation. Our country should rise and fulfil its full potentials in the comity of nations.

“The best way to immortalize and celebrate MKO Abiola and June 12, particularly, at this time of our national life, is to build bridges and demolish fences.

“We should think Nigerian and not sectarian. We should not limit that mandate and success to 1993. We must ensure that the hope is kept alive. We cannot afford to bring down our country or show despair in our future. Truly, Nigeria shall rise again.

“It is better to jaw-jaw rather than to war-war. War has never done anybody any good. Even the so-called victor is a victim. We can evolve a new and better Nigerian for all of us through a peaceful process. This is what the new constitutional review process offers us,” he added.

Meanwhile, markets, shops and other public places were shut against business on June 12.

Sunday Tribune observed that virtually all marketplaces in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Sagamu were locked up for fear of being attacked by protesters.

Security personnel were strategically stationed in areas within the State capital and other areas in the state.

