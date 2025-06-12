June 12: Hoodlums attack ‘TakeItBack’ protesters in Ondo

Some unidentified hoodlums on Thursday attacked and dispersed protesters of the #TakeItBack Movement, who were demonstrating against nationwide economic hardship and unemployment.

The #TakeItBack protest, which began around 8 a.m., was led by Human Rights Activist Omoyele Sowore and activist lawyer Tope Temokun. The group met with other demonstrators who had converged at Cathedral Junction in Akure.

However, armed thugs arrived at the venue, attacking and forcefully dispersing the protesters who had peacefully gathered to demonstrate against the country’s hardship.

The protesters fled for safety as the armed thugs — allegedly sponsored by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state — attacked them, despite the presence of security agents.

Speaking on the incident, Sowore described the attack as an affront to the nation’s democracy, especially as the country commemorated the June 12 struggle.

Condemning the attitude of the security agencies, Sowore accused the police of turning a blind eye while the armed thugs had a field day attacking the peaceful protesters.

Sowore said, “It is very unfortunate that while we had converged here at Cathedral to raise our voices against the hardship and hunger in the country, some armed thugs came to unleash terror on us.

“They came with weapons, disrupted everything, and chased people away. These are people who were sponsored by the APC government in the state.

“This is a big assault on democracy as citizens gathered to celebrate June 12, but we shall resist this and will not allow anyone to continue trampling on our rights.

“Nobody has the right to prevent another Nigerian from expressing themselves — whether the person oppressed is a policeman or anyone else.

“We are not going to accept it. That’s why we came here today. These thugs came to sabotage and hijack our protest. They came specifically to attack the peaceful demonstration.”

Sowore also lamented the current state of the nation’s economy under President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the people “can no longer breathe.”

“We will continue to raise our voices against this hardship under President Tinubu. Nigerians are tired,” the human rights activist added.

Temokun, while speaking with newsmen, said the movement had formally requested the intervention of the Ondo State Police Command to ensure the safety and protection of peaceful protesters. He condemned the attack on the demonstrators.

In response, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wilfred Afolabi, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct but denied that security agencies collaborated with the thugs.

Afolabi described the allegations against security agents as unfounded and baseless but vowed to investigate and bring those behind the attack to justice.

The police boss said, “We deployed our officers very early to locations we considered flashpoints in the state, including Akure, Owo, Ikare, and Ore, to prevent any disruption.

“I also received information about the attack on the protesters and have requested evidence. A discreet investigation has already been ordered.”

