Lagos tops list of African cities with worst traffic in mid-2025

The daily commute in many African cities with worst traffic has become a grueling ordeal. From Lagos to Nairobi and Cairo, traffic congestion is a growing urban crisis.

According to fresh data from Numbeo,top five African cities with the worst traffic mid-way through 2025. These cities rank high based on traffic volume, delays, infrastructure inefficiencies, and environmental impacts.

The consequences of such gridlock go beyond frustration. “Traffic congestion costs cities such as Lagos billions of dollars each year, ranging from fuel usage to late deliveries and missed appointments,” the report notes.

Every extra hour spent in traffic affects productivity, family time, and mental health. Pollution from idling vehicles worsens public health, while the strain on transport systems deepens inequality.

Here are the top five traffic-choked cities across the continent in mid-2025:

Lagos, Nigeria



Still leading the list with a traffic index of 70.0, Lagos remains Africa’s most congested city. Daily commutes can stretch for hours, with road infrastructure struggling to keep pace with population growth and car ownership.

Nairobi, Kenya



In second place with a traffic index of 53.7, Nairobi continues to face severe delays, especially during peak hours. An overwhelmed public transport system pushes more residents into private cars.

Cairo, Egypt



Cairo comes third at 49.8. Despite its vast road network, the city’s density and aging infrastructure contribute to long travel times and significant air pollution.

Pretoria, South Africa



With an index of 44.4, Pretoria ranks fourth. Commuters here deal with bottlenecks, especially along major corridors linking residential areas to business districts.

Alexandria, Egypt



Rounding out the list is Alexandria at 44.3, taking over from Cape Town, which previously held fifth place. The city has seen rising congestion as its population and vehicle numbers climb.

The traffic index paints a clear picture: without bold infrastructure upgrades and investments in efficient public transport, the gridlock will only intensify.