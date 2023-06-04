Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has poured encomiums on the governor of Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri, who clocked 64 years today, Sunday, June 4.

The former Nigerian leader in a goodwill message to the governor described Senator Diri as a forthright leader committed to the growth and development of Bayelsa State since he assumed office three years ago.

Jonathan said the Diri administration had made significant progress in infrastructure development, security as well as sports and the general welfare of citizens.

He urged the Bayelsa governor to remain focused on the path of responsible and impactful governance just as he prayed that God will bless him with wisdom and uphold him in victory in his quest for nation-building and service to humanity.

Jonathan said: “I join your family, friends and the people of Bayelsa State to congratulate you as you celebrate your 64th birthday.

“I commend you for your forthright leadership and commitment to the growth and development of Bayelsa State since your assumption of office as Governor.

“Your administration has, in the last three years, made significant progress in the areas of infrastructure, security as well as sports and the general welfare of citizens.

“Bayelsa has recorded tremendous peace, unity and progress during your leadership and I urge you to remain focused on this path of responsible and impactful governance.

“As you celebrate, I wish you more great strides and pray that God will bless you with wisdom and uphold you in victory and success in your quest for nation-building and service to humanity.”

