After thrilling fans at the recent edition of the Mainland BlockParty, dubbed ‘Joeboy’s Land’, Joeboy is set to rock the Premier BlockParty stage. Billed for Saturday, 15 June, fun lovers can expect an electrifying event as Joeboy brings his infectious energy and performs his chart-topping hits at the heart of Ibadan. Afterall, Oyo is ‘Joeboy’s Land Too’!

Also set to captivate attendees will be the BlockParty Radio, an exceptional lineup of DJs and hype men, all celebrated figures in the music and entertainment ecosystem. The BlockParty Radio features budding disc jockeys – DJ Titanium, Maze x Mxtreme, and SmallztheDJ, who are sure to keep the dance floor alive and kicking all night long. Complementing them, the trio of hype men – Livewire, MIA, and Tolu Daniels – will engage the crowd, creating a charged atmosphere and ensuring every moment is filled with exhilaration and enthusiasm.

‘Joeboy’s Land Too’ will feature the return of ‘Next BlockParty Performer’ (NBP), a platform that has served as a springboard for global talents like BNXN and Victony. The now-viral video of BNXN singing ‘Commander’ on a canoe was his winning NBP entry a few years ago, highlighting the platform’s impact on rising artists.

After a transparent selection process, which was driven on social media, this edition’s NBP winner is Muiswrld. In addition to earning a BlockParty performance slot, Muiswrld will receive a cash reward of N500,000, five sessions at BlackBoxx Studio, a month’s supply of Pepsi, and a plug-in on the leading youth entertainment TV station, MTV Base.

Fun lovers are invited to come and experience the vibrancy and party with their favourite celebrities as the festival makes its return to Ibadan. ‘Joeboy’s Land Too’ promises to be an exhilarating event filled with unforgettable performances, energetic music, and opportunities for new talents.

