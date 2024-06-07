Ifayichi, a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, has unveiled a collection of electrifying new songs, featuring a special track in collaboration with the late music icon and renowned producer, OJB Jezreel. Titled ‘The Question’, the song delves into the complexities of relationships and explores the age-old dilemma faced by men when it comes to matters of the heart.

“The Question” stands out as a compelling fusion of Dancehall and R&B, showcasing Ifayichi’s versatile musical style and creative prowess. With OJB Jezreel lending his legendary talent to the track, the collaboration delivers a captivating listening experience that is sure to resonate with fans of both artistes.

In this thought-provoking song, Ifayichi and OJB Jezreel delve into the question of whether it truly favours men to fall in love in the first place. Through poignant lyrics and soulful melodies, the artists navigate the complexities of modern relationships, offering listeners a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

“Working with the late OJB Jezreel on ‘The Question’ has been a true honour and a dream come true for me,” said Ifayichi. “His unparalleled talent and musical genius elevated this track to new heights, and I am thrilled to share it with my fans and music lovers everywhere. OJB lives on.”

Despite OJB Jezreel’s passing, his legacy lives on through his timeless music, and his collaboration with Ifayichi on “The Question” serves as a testament to his enduring impact on the Nigerian music industry.

Ifayichi’s latest releases, including the standout track ‘The Question’, mark a significant milestone in the artiste’s career, solidifying his position as a rising star to watch in the Nigerian music landscape. With his unique sound, compelling storytelling, and dynamic collaborations, Ifayichi continues to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on listeners worldwide.

