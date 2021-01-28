Jigawa bye-election to hold March 6 ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed conduct of bye-election for Kafin Hausa State Constituency, Jigawa State for March 6, 2021.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the commission arrived at the decision after a meeting of its top commissioners.

Checks revealed that the commission was notified of the vacancy by the speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, following the death of Honourable Adamu Baban-Bare, the former lawmaker representing the constituency.

The statement by Barrister Okoye further revealed that “the official notification for the election will be given on 1st February 2020. Political parties shall conduct their primaries between 2nd February and 8th February 2021 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6 pm on the 11th February 2021.

“The access code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from 8th February 2021 at the Commission’s headquarters.”

The commission enjoined “all political parties intending to field candidates to pay close attention to the timetable and schedule of activities and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries that meet the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 [As Amended].

