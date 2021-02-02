Jigawa APC set for membership registration, gets materials

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and validation committee in Jigawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji has confirmed the recipient of the complete working materials for the party’s (APC) membership registration and validation from the national secretariat Abuja for the conduct of the exercise in the state.

Receiving the materials at government House Dutse, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji said the development completed his committee’s preparation for the conduct of the exercise.

He listed the items to include registers, forms and other sensitive valuable items for distribution to local government areas, with an induction course organised for staff handling the exercise.

Meanwhile, some members of the APC in the state expressed fear of possible manipulation during the registration exercise, with some raising reservation on the choice of Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji as the chairman for the exercise.

Some members, who craved to remain anonymous, faulted composition and the leadership of the committee, due to their alleged close tie with the power-that-be in the state.

The former APC state chairman, Alhaji Habibu Sani Sara claimed that they were not contacted in respect of the process and preparation of exercise as stakeholders.

The ex-chairman stressed the need for a fair and transparent process based on the guidelines and constitution of the party.

On his part, the acting chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Umar Dikkuma urged supporters of the party to troop out to be registered during the exercise.

On the seven-member committee under the chairman of Alhaji Dawakiji to conduct the exercise in Jigawa Dikkuma describe the members as veteran politicians who would live above board, while a stalwart of the party, Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu cautioned against panic but for the party members to be patriotic and patient.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…