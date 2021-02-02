…Rolls out 20 youth farm ambassadors

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammad Sabo Nanono has said that the Federal Government through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) has empowered 20 young Nigerian Farmers with an intial take off grant of N30 Million, adding that the grant would ensure ease of business as they invest in Agribusiness in the country.

The Naija Farmer Reality show is a youth empowerment project aimed principally to transform unemployed Nigerian youths to employers of labour.

Speaking during the grand finale show held at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute ( ARMTI), in Apo, Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, represented by the Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Mrs. Winnie Lai- Solarin, urged the youths to be good Ambassadors and role models to upcoming interested farmers at their various states and communities.

The Minister stated that all participants would receive Seed Capital from Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and other financial institutions to establish Smallholder Agribusiness and also advised the youths to utilize the opportunity provided by the Realty show.

In his welcome remarks, the Promoter and Coordinator of the Naija farmers reality show, Dr. Chigbo Okoil , said that the maiden edition of the show was sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Startimes, Radio, Television and Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Dangote Group and other Stakeholders.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a prize money of N5 Million to the best farmer of the Naija Farmers Realty Show to Mr Simeon Ikechukwu Edoror a.k.a EHISS From Edo State , while other participants went home with N1 Million each.

The Maiden edition of the reality show included ; 20 Housemates selected from the Six Geo-political zones of the country at a located Naija Farmer House in Abuja and were in the house for period of 3 months.

