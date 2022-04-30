Jesse King returns with ‘The Rebirth Medley’

Foremost Nigerian musician Jesse King popularly known as Buga has made a return to the music scene with ‘The Rebirth Medley’.

‘The Rebirth Medley’ is the recreation of all Buga’s songs to reflect who he is in this space and time.

Talking about this project, the veteran who has been on a hiatus said: ‘’I am constantly in motion, reinventing myself and this you will hear through my music. ‘The Rebirth Medley’ is a bridge between the old and the new, a potpourri of different sounds well blended like butter and bread.

“It’s Jazz, it’s Soul, it’s Hiplife, it’s Highlife, it’s Apala, it’s Street. It speaks of culture and traditions. ‘The Rebirth Medley’ shows the versatility of Buga so I truly hope you enjoy it.”

Jesse King Buga, a contemporary and urban high-life and Afro Jazz singer was born in the mid- seventies to the family of Pastor and Mrs Omokagbor originally from Okpella in Edo State.

He grew up in Lagos and attended The Boys Academy (Lagos Island), Ikeja Grammar school and Badagry high school after he proceeded to the Ondo State University, Ado- Ekiti.





Jesse began his early life growing up in Lagos in a Mission House. He started his music career in church and was able to organise many events while in the university.

He started his journey into music as a pianist/producer, before delving fully into music professionally. Most of his tracks are self-produced and he released his debut album, Buga Within a year of going fully into Professional music as a music artiste

His first album ‘Buga’ was released in 2006. It has inspired a lot of youths within his community and has made him an authentic brand leading the way in campaigning for unity and peaceful co-existence, heritage and upholding the positive values entrenched in our tradition.

Popularly now known and referred to as “Buga”, he is easily recognised by his traditional style of dressing infused with modern day styling to promote and encourage the younger generation to embrace the African dressing and fabrics. His signature hat with long tail used by the Yoruba hunters (looks like a Santa Claus hat) makes this all interesting. The hat has commonly taken up the new name “buga” after Jesse King Buga

Jesse is a certified music producer/director, member of COSON Nigeria and uses music to promote his undying passion for the African Culture and Tourism.