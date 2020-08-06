Jamoh: NIMASA poised to safeguard dockworkers’ welfare, rights

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has declared a renewed commitment towards furthering the interest of stevedores as captured in the 2014 Stevedoring Regulation. Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in Lagos during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the National Association of Stevedoring Companies (NASC).

Jamoh pledged to work more closely with the NASC to improve the working conditions of dockworkers in the country.

The Director-General stated, “We understand our responsibility towards the dockworkers and we are committed to ensuring that their rights and welfare are safeguarded at all times. Our recent directive to registered stevedoring companies, via a marine notice, to mobilise to their work locations and commence operation is in line with that commitment.

“NIMASA is, as always, willing and available to assist dockworkers. We remain committed to facilitating an enabling environment for stevedores to operate, and thrive.

“As an agency, we need deeper partnership with the stevedoring companies and, indeed, more participation from you in the current effort to amend the NIMASA Act and realise a more robust law that works for all of us.

“But we also urge the NASC to be more proactive in communicating challenges you face to facilitate more timely interventions by the agency.”

