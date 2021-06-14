JAMB gives June 15 for affected candidates with incomplete registration to complete process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), who were unable to register but have secured the profile codes and had initiated the registration process to visit specially designated registration centres to complete the registration on Tuesday, 15th of June, 2021.

The Board said the designated registration centre for each candidate is being forwarded to him/her through the GSM text(SMS) messages and available on the website of the Board ( www.jamb.gov.ng) from 12 noon on Monday 14th June 2021.

Head of Media, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who conveyed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the identification number on each form given to the candidates has been used to assign the candidates to their registration centres.

The statement was entitled, “Completion of 2021 UTME/DE Registration for Candidates who did not register within the Stipulated Time and Extension Period.”

Benjamin said: “Only candidates who have secured their profile codes are expected to visit the centres while the few who have not yet obtained their NIN or profile codes have been forwarded to NIMC and would be contacted as soon as they are cleared by NIMC.

Each candidate posted to any non-JAMB owned CBT centre is expected to pay the registration fee of N1000 to such CBT centre.

“At the end of the period originally scheduled for the 2021/2022 UTME/DE registration on May 15, 2021, the registration period was extended by another two weeks up to May 29, 2021, to accommodate candidates who, largely due to issues related with newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number(NIN) could not register.

“Additional extension of two weeks was made to compile the list of all prospective candidates who for any reason were unable to register.

“The candidates who have not registered but have secured the profile codes and initiated the registration process are expected to visit specially designated registration centres to complete the registration on Tuesday, June 15, 2021,” he said.

Meanwhile, JAMB said the 2021 UTME notification slip is ready for printing and urged all candidates who had registered for the examination scheduled to take place between Saturday, June 19 and July 3, 2021, to begin the printing of the slip from Monday, June 14, 2021.

The Board noted that the examination notification was necessary to enable candidates to know the location of their examination centres which include time, date and venue of the examination within their chosen examination town.

“Candidates are advised to take the printing directive seriously for them to prepare all necessary logistics of being at the centre on time as excuses would not be entertained,” it said.

