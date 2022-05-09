JAMB exam holds in Imo despite IPOB’s sit-at-home order 

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has held its examination in Imo State amidst the usual Monday sit-at-home observed in the South-East zone.

While the roads, streets, markets, motor packs, and eatery houses were deserted, one of the approved centres at no 77 Wethedral roads was bobbling with a number of candidates who wants to participate in the examination.

At both local and high way, there were few vehicles plying the roads with few people on the roads.

Traders equally deserted their business places in total observance of the order while some streets were converted to a football pitch.

Our Correspondent in Owerri who monitored the examination in Owerri saw a good number of JAMB candidates alerting from vehicles at the centre for the examination.

There was no presence of any security personnel from the beginning of the examination till the end.





A JAMB candidate in the centre Emeka Nwadigo said that the examination was successful despite the observance of the sit-at-home order.

He thanked God for protecting them during the period of the examination.

