Sit-at-home: JAMB shifts exam to Tuesday in Abia

All Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination centres in Abia State were under lock and key on Monday as the examinations were shifted to Tuesday.

This was following the observation of every Monday as sit-at-home as designated by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), particularly in the southeast of Nigeria.

A staff of the centre in Umuahia said that the shift was in obedience to the IPOB order so that the students will be free to move about without harassment and intimidation.

At the JAMB Headquarters in Ubakala, Umuahia South, the office was securely locked with a few security staff on standby.

Meanwhile, the streets of Umuahia and Aba were deserted due to the IPOB sit-at-home.

The order was total in Umuahia and in Aba.





According to the President-General, Coalition Of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Hon. Goodluck Ibem, shifting the examinations was the best thing to do to safeguard the students.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…JAMB shifts exam JAMB shifts exam

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…JAMB shifts exam JAMB shifts exam