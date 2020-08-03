I’ve never approached NDDC for contract ― Uduaghan

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has debunked a report linking him to obtaining a road contract from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state said at no time did he obtain any contract to executive any job for the agency.

In a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Mr Monoyo Edon, Uduaghan described the allegation of the road contract within Port Harcourt as not only false but ridiculous.

“The attention of His Excellency, former Gov of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been drawn to a publication by a newspaper of Monday 3rd August 2020, which stated that the “Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

“In the said publication, it was stated that ‘Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.’

“We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is false. Dr Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever.

It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“Dr Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischievous publication,” he advised.

