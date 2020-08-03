Man, 28, appears in court for alleged theft

A 28-year-old man, Okekunle Damilola, on Monday, appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for alleged theft of LG Plasma Television and other items valued at N211,000.

Damilola, whose address is not provided in court, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and burglary.

The prosecutor, Cpl Titi Olatoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 30 at about 2.48 a.m, at No.3 Nicholas road, Iju-Ota, Ogun.

Olatoye said that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Oyewo Abiola, and stole an LG Plasma Television and other valuable valued at N211,000.

She alleged that Damilola was caught by a vigilante group and was taken to the police station.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sam Obaleye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in the like sum.

Obaleye said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Aug.19 for trial.

(NAN)

