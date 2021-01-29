ITF signs MOU with NDA on capacity development

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has signed 5-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna for the capacity development of the staff of the Academy.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the ITF Headquarters in Jos Plateau State, Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, said that the collaboration, which is subject to review and renewal, would afford the academy the benefit of the Fund’s expertise, experience and expansive network just as the Fund would benefit from the enormous intellectual resources available at the Academy.

Sir Ari said the MOU, which followed exhaustive discussions between the two organisations is intended to amongst other things, facilitate the exchange of faculty members for short periods for a greater understanding of different teaching and learning styles within the two organisations; promote research collaboration and the application of applied research in the areas of mutual interest; identify and develop intellectual exchange opportunities that would benefit staff of both organisations; formalize and streamline cadets and other students of relevant subject areas of the academy into the SIWES programme and, to explore opportunities to produce officers with broad-based training in both military and academic subjects.

He further stated that in implementing the MoU, the Fund would adopt digital, green and brownfield approaches, which were also used in the ITF/NECA TSDP project.

“This is to ensure that all trainees are exposed to new trends in technology and have a practical hands-on approach in the issues of learning and development,” he said, adding that “we in the ITF believe that our training should be hearts-on, minds-on and hands-on. That is the only way you can change the entire intellectual capacity of an individual.”

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Major General Jamil Sarham appreciated the Management of ITF for the collaboration between the two organisations.

Sarham, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant of the Academy, Air vice Marshal I. T. Ali, stated that the areas of collaboration between the NDA and ITF included the delivery of training and capacity building programmes, technical and entrepreneurship skills development, management of security and leadership.

He expressed optimism that both organisations would cooperate and develop curriculum on several key emerging fields of study over the period of five years within which the strategic engagement would be reviewed and renewed.

The Commandant congratulated the Director-General and his Management for the achievements of the Fund through its developmental programmes across the length and breadth of Nigeria and prayed for continuous good leadership, development and progress of the ITF.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…ITF signs MOU ,ITF signs MOU

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…ITF signs MOU

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE