Low compliance by herdsmen to Ondo registration, vacation order

As the ultimatum issued by Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the state’s Forest Reserves lapsed last Sunday, there was still low turn of herdsmen to comply with the registration order.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this, however, said the herdsmen have started to comply with the order.

He said: “We are able to talk to them to come out of the forest and register as from last Monday while we also warned them to stop destroying farms but we have some few reported cases which we have attended to.

“But I want to confirm to you that the herdsmen have started to respect the position of the government but they have not complied fully.

“We are not extending the ultimatum given by the state government about their registration and vacating the forest.”

Apart from this, Adeleye said a team comprising the Amotekun corps and representatives of the Fulani community have been moving around the state, explaining the need for them to register and comply with the state government directives.

He said “they have started leaving the forest to register. We have also moved around with their representatives, which include, the Special Adviser on Hausa matter and Miyetti Allah representatives, and some other opinion leaders from the Fulani community.

The Amotekun commander however condemned farm destruction in Idanre community in Idanre local government area of the state, where some herdsmen and their cattle destroyed the farmland.

He said the Corps has been able to settle the nip the crisis in the bud, by appealing to the two sides and to come out with a position soon.

“There was a reported case of farm destruction in Idanre community, we went there and we saw the level of massive destruction. We met the owners of the farm including an old woman who was depressed with the destruction.

“Though there was no arrest but we appeal to them and tell them we will see what the government can do.”

