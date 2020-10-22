It is time to have a monarch ― Fiditi youths

Youths in Fiditi community, Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, have appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde led administration to ensure the installation of a new traditional ruler in the town for development to thrive.

The youth chairman, My Ayodele Azeez, said this during a peaceful rally organised by the youth to demand a new traditional ruler after the demise of Oba Amos Ogunkunle, who reigned between 1991 and 2008.

While also appealing to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the authorities of Afijio Local Government Area headed by Honourable Gbenga Okeneye and other relevant stakeholders on the need to have a traditional ruler like other communities, the youth said the town had been neglected in socio-economic and infrastructural development due to the vacuum created by the demise of the late Oba Ogunkunle.

However, the youths carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘Let peace reign, let development come’. ‘We need a monarch’, ‘all we need is a traditional ruler.’ ‘No king, no story,’ among others.

The youths urged the state government to call on stakeholders in Omodeni and Asun ruling houses, that are expected to produce traditional rulers for the community and assist in resolving any crisis delaying the installation of the traditional ruler.

“Since Oba Amos Ogunkunle joined his ancestors 12 years ago, we have been without a traditional ruler. We have been to the traditional chiefs and other stakeholders on how to have a new monarch. Even, we have been to the local government for assistance on this matter,” the youth leader added.

Addressing the protesters at his residence, the Eekerin of Fiditi, Chief John Oladiran Adegbola, urged them (youth) to be peaceful in their demand, adding that they should count him as one of their staunch supporters.

“I have been trying my best to ensure that we have a new traditional ruler. There are two ruling houses in the town. All religious and opinion leaders as well as other stakeholders have appealed to them to settle any problem between them amicably so as to give room for development.

“I am appealing to you all to remain calm. Do not foment trouble but be peaceful,” he said.

Also, a community member, Mrs Adeola Ogungbenro, said the peaceful protest would draw the attention of the government.

On his own part, the Baale Agbe, Chief Adebayo Adesokan, said the prevailing situation in the town was not encouraging and urged all stakeholders to brace up and ensure peace.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE