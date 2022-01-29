Israel DMW vows to take a bullet for Davido

Nigerian Afro pop star Davido’s controversial logistics manager, Israel Afeare Israel better known as Israel DMW has said he take a bullet for his boss.

Israel, in a viral video shared by Davido himself on Instagram, said he should di* if he couldn’t take a bullet for his boss – Davido. The video was initially posted by popular Nigerian show promoter, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram.

The video was captioned: “@IsraelDMW you no go kill me. @pocolee come and carry your guy. @davido, you man say he fit die for you.

Davido, who was in Port Harcourt for a show, was there with his team as usual. Isreal DMW was seen in the video with a red cup and appeared to be tipsy while making the vow, as the cup fell from his hand.

Some social media users have also reacted to this and they believe Israel loves Davido so much and he is very loyal to him, while some say it was eye-service and money worshipping. “Eye service or worshiping money??,” a user wrote.

“Clown him as you like, fact remains that, people that are selflessly loyal to their Boss like Isreal no reach 3 for this Lagos…,” another user with the name @emini_kabex reacted.

@Timwestt wrote: “Peter for Bible do pass like this, yet he denied Jesus 3 times. Israel, zukwanike.”