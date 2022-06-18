Is this gonorrhoea?

Few days after having unprotected sex with a young lady whom I recently met, I started seeing a whitish discharge from my Penis. Since there is no pain during urination, I am not sure if this is Gonorrhoea or another kind of infection. Kindly advise.

Smart (by SMS)

The presentation strongly suggests a Gonorrhoea infection. Kindly see a doctor who will take a swap of the discharge for a proper Laboratory examination and subsequent treatment. It is important to ensure that your partner is equally treated while the habit of unprotected sex should be discouraged.